PM call with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan: 9 August 2019

The Prime Minister received a call of congratulations from the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to strengthen our economic partnership and to cooperate on shared security matters, including to de-escalate tensions in the Gulf. The Prime Minister emphasised the need for a political solution to the conflict in Yemen.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the UK’s support for the UAE in hosting the Dubai Expo next year.