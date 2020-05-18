PM call with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed: 18 May 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, UAE, today.

He expressed his gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their support and cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.

The two leaders also discussed how to further develop the UK and UAE’s close economic and security ties.

The Prime Minister invited the Crown Prince to participate at the upcoming virtual Global Vaccine Summit, which the UK is hosting on June 4th.