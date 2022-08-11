PM call with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi: 11 August 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, today.

The leaders thanked one another for their support and friendship. They agreed that great strides have been made in the UK-UAE relationship in recent years.

The Prime Minister praised the President of UAE success in bringing prosperity to both the UAE and the Gulf more generally. The President paid tribute to the role the Prime Minister has played in driving trade and investment between our countries.

The Prime Minister said UK-UAE cooperation on global priorities including Ukraine, regional stability and climate change is hugely important for the world. He expressed his confidence that this cooperation will continue in the years ahead.