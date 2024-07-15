PM call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia: 15 July 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for his congratulations and reported on his first days in government.

The leaders reflected on the strong relationship between the UK and Saudi Arabia, including through the Strategic Partnership Council.

Turning to the situation in the Middle East, the Prime Minister praised the Crown Prince for his leadership to support regional stability and underlined the UK’s enduring commitment to peace and security in the region.

The leaders looked forward to working together to strengthen areas of shared interest, including trade, investment and defence cooperation.

They looked forward to meeting soon.