PM call with Colombian President: 9 August 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister and the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, spoke this afternoon following his inauguration this week.

“The Prime Minister congratulated President Duque on his election victory.

“They agreed the UK and Colombia were old friends who have grown even closer over the last two decades. They agreed that they had much to look forward to continuing to work together on, including security, trade, economic development and tackling climate change.

They agreed that there were many opportunities to develop future trade and in particular to strengthen ties in areas such as infrastructure, culture and the creative industries.

“They agreed co-operation on security issues such as countering drug trafficking. The Prime Minister said she was pleased to see development on a sustainable peace process in Colombia and that she hoped to see that continue. She also thanked President Duque for Colombia’s support in strengthening the ability of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to attribute responsibility for chemical weapons attacks.

“They ended the call by looking forward to meeting in person and to developing their working relationship further.”