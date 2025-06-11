PM call with Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo: 11 June
The Prime Minister spoke to the Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo this evening, to congratulate him on today’s historic agreement to secure the future of Gibraltar.
The Prime Minister spoke to the Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo this evening, to congratulate him on today’s historic agreement to secure the future of Gibraltar.
He thanked him for his years of hard work, commitment, and leadership to reach an agreement – adding that it was fantastic to see that it had been profusely welcomed by all sides.
Both agreed that this would unlock a secure future for the people and businesses of Gibraltar, allowing them plan for the long-term while protecting British sovereignty.