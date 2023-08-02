PM call with Chancellor Scholz of Germany: 2 August 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this morning.

Following on from last month’s NATO Summit in Vilnius, the leaders stressed the importance of upholding European security. The Prime Minister expressed his hope that the UK and Germany can continue the extensive work we do together to this end.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz discussed the concerning situation in Niger. The UK and Germany have both condemned the recent attempts to undermine democracy, peace and stability in the country. The Prime Minister welcomed our shared efforts to uphold stability and protect our nationals in Niger.

The leaders looked forward to seeing one another in person at the G20 Summit in India next month.