PM call with Chancellor Scholz of Germany: 19 January 2024

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this evening.

The Prime Minister updated on his recent visit to Kyiv, including the signing of the UK-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation and the UK’s announcement of £2.5 billion in further military aid for Ukraine.

They agreed on the importance of allies continuing to support Ukraine’s defence, which is vital for European and global security, and providing the Ukrainian armed forces with the weapons they need to defeat Russia’s invasion. The leaders also discussed wider cooperation on defence and security, including on supporting regional stability in the Middle East.

Both leaders discussed the shared European challenge of illegal migration, noting the importance of strong joint action across the continent to deal with criminal people smuggling gangs. They agreed to continue working closely together on this issue, including through Italy’s presidency of the G7.