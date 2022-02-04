PM call with Chancellor Scholz: 4 February 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this afternoon about the situation in Ukraine.

He updated Chancellor Scholz on his discussions with President Zelenskyy and President Putin this week.

The leaders agreed on the importance of dialogue with Russia. They resolved to use all diplomatic channels available to bring an end to the current tensions.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz underlined the need for allies to deliver a clear and consistent message to Russia, including on the repercussions of a further Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They agreed to continue working together and with other international partners on a comprehensive package of sanctions. The Prime Minister stressed that those sanctions should be ready to come into force immediately in the event of further Russian incursion into Ukraine.