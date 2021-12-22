PM call with Chancellor Scholz: 22 December 2021

A Downing Street spokesperson:

“The Prime Minister spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this evening to congratulate him on his appointment.

“The Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz underlined the fundamental value of the UK-Germany relationship, which is driven by our countries’ shared global outlook. They agreed on the importance of the partnership in areas including foreign policy, climate change and trade. Both leaders resolved to work to deepen and breadthen the relationship further.

“The leaders discussed a number of international issues, including the current situation on Ukraine’s border. They agreed on the importance of engaging with Russia to de-escalate the situation and prevent further aggression.

“They also updated one another on the latest developments relating to the emergence of the Omicron variant in their respective countries.

“The Prime Minister and Chancellor Scholz welcomed the opportunity Germany’s Presidency of the G7 in 2022 presents for building on the progress made under the UK’s Presidency this year.

“The Prime Minister stressed the importance he places on resolving the very real issues caused by the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Both leaders agreed it was important to address this issue as soon as possible

“The leaders looked forward to meeting again in person at the earliest opportunity.”