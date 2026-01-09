PM call with Chancellor Merz of Germany and President Macron of France: 9 January 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron this morning, following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris.

The leaders began by reflecting on the strong unity in support of Ukraine at Tuesday’s meeting, and the good progress made on next steps. They welcomed the ongoing close coordination with the US to secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Russia’s ongoing attacks in Ukraine, including of the use of an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile in Western Ukraine this morning, were escalatory and unacceptable, the leaders agreed.

It was clear Russia was using fabricated allegations to justify the attack, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders then turned to security in the High North. The Prime Minister said the NATO Alliance needed to step up in the region to deter adversaries such as Russia.

Turning to the situation in Iran, the leaders agreed on the need for close coordination as events evolved and the Prime Minister reiterated his support for those who exercised their right to peaceful protest.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.