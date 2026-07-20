PM call with Chancellor Merz of Germany: 20 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, this evening.

It was clear the relationship between the UK and Germany was vital to delivering for people in both countries, the Prime Minister said.

Both leaders underlined their ambition to increase cooperation under the Kensington Treaty, and the Prime Minister said he would ask his teams to accelerate work on implementation.

Discussing Ukraine, the Prime Minister looked forward to working with Chancellor Merz and President Macron as they drove the Coalition of the Willing forward to support a just and lasting peace.

The two leaders look forward to meeting in person soon.