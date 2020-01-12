PM call with Chancellor Merkel of Germany: 12 January 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Chancellor Merkel this afternoon.

On Iran, they discussed the tragic loss of life on the Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet.

They condemned Iran’s arrest of the UK Ambassador to Tehran as a violation of international law.

The leaders also discussed our shared interests in ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, and reaffirmed their continued commitment to preserving the JCPoA.

The leaders also discussed Libya and the importance of continued dialogue with international and regional partners to reduce tensions and encourage support for the UN-led process.