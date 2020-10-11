PM call with Chancellor Merkel of Germany: 11 October 2020

The Prime Minster spoke to Chancellor Merkel of Germany this afternoon.

He outlined the current situation with respect to negotiations on the future relationship between the UK and the EU, emphasising the UK’s desire to reach an agreement. The Prime Minister stressed that while achieving a deal in the coming days would be beneficial for both sides, the UK was also prepared to end the transition period on Australia-style terms if a deal was not possible.

The Prime Minister emphasised that progress must be made in the coming days to bridge the significant gaps, in particular in the areas of fisheries and the level playing field, through the process of intensive talks between Chief Negotiators.

The leaders also discussed the importance of like-minded democracies, such as the UK and Germany, working together to defeat coronavirus and lead a green, sustainable recovery. They resolved to continue working closely on this in the months ahead.