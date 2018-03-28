PM call with Chancellor Merkel: 28 March 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel this evening.

The PM began by thanking the Chancellor for her strong support and solidarity following the Salisbury attack.

The Chancellor and Prime Minister both agreed on the need to continue to work together to counter increased Russian aggression.

They also discussed the temporary exemption announced by the US in relation to steel and aluminium tariffs.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of the Iran nuclear deal and agreed to stay in touch on these issues.