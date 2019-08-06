PM call with Chancellor Angela Merkel: 26 July 2019

The Prime Minister received a call of congratulation from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

They agreed to continue to strengthen our bilateral relationship, and to work together closely on foreign policy and security issues.

On Brexit, the Prime Minister said that he would be energetic in reaching out as much as possible to try to achieve a deal, but he reiterated the message he delivered in the House of Commons: Parliament has rejected the Withdrawal Agreement three times and so the UK must fully prepare for the alternative – which is to leave without a deal on October 31.

He said the only solution that would allow us to make progress on a deal is to abolish the backstop.

The PM and Chancellor agreed to stay in contact.