PM call with Chancellor Angela Merkel: 17 September 2019

The Prime Minister spoke to Chancellor Angela Merkel this morning.

They discussed Saturday’s attacks in Saudi Arabia and the need to work together, alongside international partners, to agree a collective response.

On the issue of Iran, they reaffirmed their commitment to a common approach and the importance of avoiding the further escalation of tensions in the region.

On Brexit, the Prime Minister reiterated that the UK and the EU have agreed to accelerate efforts to reach a deal without the backstop which the UK Parliament could support, and that we would work with energy and determination to achieve this ahead of Brexit on the 31 October.

The leaders looked forward to meeting to discuss these issues further at the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.