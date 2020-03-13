PM call with Chancellor Angela Merkel: 13 March 2020

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister spoke to Chancellor Merkel of Germany today.

They discussed the coronavirus outbreak and the Prime Minister outlined the UK’s science-led approach.

The leaders agreed on the importance of international coordination – particularly at G7 level – to ensure rapid progress to develop a vaccine, as well as the need for a joined up effort to minimise the economic impact of the outbreak. They looked forward to holding a call between G7 leaders to this end.

They agreed to stay in close touch with each other and international partners on this issue.