PM call with call with His Majesty the King of Jordan Abdullah II: 1 August 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to His Majesty the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, this morning.

The Prime Minister began by setting out how much the UK valued its friendship with Jordan.

From defence and security to the growing economic ties, it was a unique and vital relationship for both countries, the Prime Minister added.

Turning to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Prime Minister said he was focused on de-escalation, adding that the UK would continue to support Jordan in its self-defence.

The leaders also discussed the appalling situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Prime Minister condemned the attacks by Israeli settlers taking place in the West Bank and said he would look at what further measures could be taken to deter the unacceptable violence.

The Prime Minister added he looked forward to building a personal friendship with His Majesty.