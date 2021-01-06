PM call with business leaders: 6 January 2021

This afternoon the Prime Minister hosted a call with almost 250 business leaders alongside the Chancellor, Business Secretary and Trade Secretary.

He opened the call by recognising 2020 has been a tough year for businesses across the country, thanking them for their huge efforts helping to keep the country moving and looking ahead to the rollout of the vaccine as a source of hope this year.

On the agreement reached with the EU, the Prime Minister committed to working with British businesses to realise the vast opportunities on offer as the UK forges an independent future, and welcomed that firms can now look with certainty at the year ahead.

He set out the government’s urgent ambition to unite and level up across the country by investing in education, skills, technology and infrastructure.

Referencing the rollout of gigabit broadband and the substantial investment in green technology announced in December, the Prime Minister also outlined his vision for building back better from the pandemic.

The Chancellor also spoke about his optimism for the UK economy in 2021 and committed to using all the levers at his disposal to drive growth across the entire UK which meets our climate ambitions.