PM call with Australian PM Scott Morrison: 14 May 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning.

The leaders discussed their priorities for the upcoming G7 Summit in Cornwall, which Australia will attend as a guest. The Prime Minister said the G7 would be a crucial opportunity to make progress on issues such as climate change and improving girls’ access to education around the world.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of all countries setting ambitious targets to cut carbon emissions, and encouraged Australia to commit to reaching Net Zero by 2050 which will deliver clean jobs and economic growth.

The leaders welcomed the progress made towards securing a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, which will create jobs and increase prosperity in both countries.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Morrison discussed a number of foreign policy issues including China and Afghanistan. They also talked about the regional situation in the Indo-Pacific ahead of the Carrier Strike Group deployment.

The Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morrison to Cornwall next month.