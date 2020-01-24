Press release
PM Boris Johnson signs the Withdrawal Agreement: 24 January 2020
Prime Minister’s words on the signing of the Withdrawal Agreement at Downing Street.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:
The signing of the Withdrawal Agreement is a fantastic moment, which finally delivers the result of the 2016 referendum and brings to an end far too many years of argument and division.
We can now move forward as one country – with a Government focused upon delivering better public services, greater opportunity and unleashing the potential of every corner of our brilliant United Kingdom, while building a strong new relationship with the EU as friends and sovereign equals.