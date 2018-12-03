PM bilateral with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon: 3 December 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

This afternoon Prime Minister Theresa May met with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon where they discussed the latest in the UK’s exit from the European Union.

The Prime Minister spoke about the support she has received from fishermen, farmers and business leaders - like Sir Ian Wood - who back the deal as it gives them the clarity and certainty they need to protect jobs and living standards. The Prime Minister urged the First Minister to listen to these voices in their support of the deal as opposed to risking a no-deal Brexit or going back to square one of negotiations.