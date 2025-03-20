PM: Barrow a blueprint for positive impact of defence spending across the country

Keir Starmer joins Vanguard Class submarine crew returning home from nuclear deterrent patrol to thank them for their silent service

Comes as he visits Barrow to lay the keel of the next generation Dreadnought submarine, the next generation of the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

Prime Minister announces His Majesty The King will confer the ‘Royal’ title to the Port of Barrow in recognition of the town’s unique and critical contribution to national security

New £28 million funding package for T-Levels set to benefit Furness College in Barrow to support submarine builders of the future.

Barrow is a blueprint for how defence spending can boost communities up and down the country, the Prime Minister will say while on a visit to the town today.

It comes as he announces the King has agreed to confer the ‘Royal’ title to the Port of Barrow in recognition of the town’s unique and critical contribution to national security as home of nuclear submarine building in the UK.

The visit follows the Prime Minister secretly joining submariners returning home to loved ones a few days ago, hearing firsthand the ‘hot’ debrief of their long operational tour keeping the UK and NATO Allies safe.

The Prime Minister boarded the boat as it returned to UK waters, known as ‘a Day Zero’, to thank submariners for their months of silent service deep under water. He is the first Prime Minister to join a Day Zero since 2013.

The Prime Minister also met families waiting for their relatives to return from sea, many of which had experienced significant life milestones while their loved ones were on deployment, including four submariners who returned home to newborn children.

Since 1969, the nuclear deterrent has been the cornerstone of UK security and continuously delivered by the Royal Navy - with at least one nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine patrolling the seas undetected at all times.

The keel for the first nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine was laid in Barrow in 1959, before its launch in 1960. Two years later, the UK declared its nuclear capability to NATO.

And this afternoon, the Prime Minister will lay the keel to the first boat of the next generation nuclear armed submarines, knowns as the Dreadnought class.

Dreadnought will deliver the next generation of our nuclear deterrent, to protect our people and allies from the most extreme threats to our national security and way of life for decades to come.

It is also expected to support more than 30,000 jobs across the country, from the heart of BAE Systems in Barrow, to small and medium enterprises up and down the country.

Barrow will also play a vital role in delivering the AUKUS programme – a joint endeavour between Australia, the United States and the UK - with the first SSN-AUKUS attack submarines being built at the BAE Systems site.

Last month, the Prime Minister announced that this government will increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP from 2027, with an ambition to reach 3% in the next parliament.

That will equate to an extra £13.4 billion on defence, allowing this government to go further than ever to make sure the benefit of that investment is felt in British people’s pockets.

The Barrow submarine workforce alone has grown by more than 1000 people in the past six months, with those working in the defence nuclear sector earning approximately 20% above the national average wage.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

When I say that our Plan for Change is delivering security for working people and renewal for our country, there is no better blueprint than Barrow. Defence spending here is supporting highly skilled jobs, driving opportunities for young people and delivering world class capabilities to keep us all safe, but it’s also crucially putting money in the pockets of hardworking people. This week, I saw firsthand the sacrifice our submariners are making every day to keep our country safe, but I know they are only able to do that because of the support of the town of Barrow. Each and every person living and working in Barrow is contributing to our nation’s defence, whether that is building our world-class submarine programme, or supporting the workforce here through vital public services or proud family businesses.

The Prime Minister will also announce that His Majesty the King has agreed to confer the title ‘Royal’ to the Port of Barrow in recognition of the town’s undue role in guaranteeing the nation’s security.

The title is a recognition of the dedication and commitment of the people of Barrow in delivering the submarines that protect the nation, now and for decades to come. His Majesty hopes to visit the town in due course to mark the town’s proud heritage and prosperous future.

As part of recognising that contribution, and ensuring the community is able to continue delivering the nuclear deterrent for generations to come, new funding to support the wider community will be announced by the Prime Minister.

That will include a new £28 million funding package for T-Levels, delivered by providers across England including Furness College in Barrow.

The funding will help to equip and inspire students to be the next generation of submarine builders, with industry-relevant skills and knowledge, and leading to skilled employment, apprenticeships, or higher education both in the defence sector and beyond.

This is on top of the Barrow Transformation Fund, a £200 million government package to strengthen the local economy, support sustainable growth and boost opportunities for the people of Barrow.

As part of that fund, a £5 million pot to invest in schools to boost aspiration and support the needs of the young people of Barrow will also be opened.

The funding priorities will be co-designed with representative leaders from across Barrow’s schools, ensuring the money is spent by the people who know best about how to improve the future of young people in the town.

The fund also delivers on the government’s commitment to ensure those on the frontline of public services are empowered in decision making.

A further £5 million will be provided for grants to community and voluntary organisations to allow local people to improve their local area.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: