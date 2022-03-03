PM appoints new Trade Envoys to boost trade and investment

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today [Thursday 3 March] appointed two new Trade Envoys - David Duguid MP as Trade Envoy to Angola and Zambia, and Yvonne Fovargue MP as Trade Envoy to Tunisia and Libya.

Both individuals will use their knowledge of these rapidly growing economies, helping to boost growth and level up all regions of the UK.

Trade between the UK and these vibrant countries continues to flourish. Trade with Tunisia was £430 million last year, £874 million with Angola and £165 million with Zambia. Total trade between the UK and Libya accounted for £1.1 billion in 2021, an increase of 225% from the year before.

Trade Envoys will be able to capitalise on these developing markets and champion our world-renowned export and investment opportunities, ensuring that British businesses benefit from a truly Global Britain.

UK International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said:

Our Trade Envoys continue to play a vital role in building relationships and promoting trade with key markets around the world. I am pleased to welcome the Prime Minister adding two new additions to our team of Envoys, who have the skills and passion necessary to ensure we make the most of our global opportunities as an independent sovereign nation.

Trade Envoys are parliamentarians appointed by the Prime Minister, drawn from both the House of Commons and House of Lords, and from across the political spectrum.

The role supports the UK’s ambitious trade and investment agenda by championing Global Britain and promoting the UK as a destination of choice for inward investment. They also support the UK’s economic recovery through the levelling up agenda, by helping business take advantage of the opportunities arising in export markets.

The roles are unpaid and voluntary. These new appointments bring the total number of Trade Envoys who help support the UK’s trade and investment agenda to 36, covering 76 different countries.