PM appoints new member of Senior Salaries Review Body

The Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Ms Pippa Lambert as a member of the Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB), with immediate effect.

The Senior Salaries Review Body provides independent advice to the Prime Minister and senior ministers on the pay of many of the nation’s top public servants. The appointment is for a term of three years.

Ms Pippa Lambert is currently Global Head of HR for the Deutsche Bank, with responsibility for the Bank’s worldwide Human Resources organisation. She was the Director of Global Reward at the Royal Bank of Scotland from 2011-2013. Prior to that, Ms Lambert held several positions with Deutsche Bank. She has recently been appointed as a trustee for Breast Cancer Haven. The recruitment process was conducted in line with the Governance Code for Public Appointments.