PM appoints new Deputy Chair of Security Vetting Appeals Panel

The Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Sir Antony Edwards-Stuart as the new Deputy Chair of the Security Vetting Appeals Panel, with effect from 1 April 2018. He will replace Sir Stephen Silber who is retiring from the Panel after several years of service.

Sir Antony Edwards-Stuart was called to the Bar (G) in 1976, took Silk in 1991 and elected a Bencher in 2009. He was appointed an Assistant Recorder in 1991, a Recorder in 1997, a Deputy High Court Judge in 2003 and a Judge of the High Court (Queen’s Bench) in 2009. He was appointed a Judge by Request of the Upper Tribunal (Administrative Appeals and Immigration and Asylum Chambers) in 2011. He was appointed a Legal Member of the Special Immigration and Appeals Commission and a Judge in Charge, Technology and Construction Court, in 2013. Sir Antony retired from the High Court in November 2016 and has, since, taken up appointments as party appointed arbitrator or chairman in several international arbitrations.