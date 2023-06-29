PM appoints new Chair of the Security Vetting Appeals Panel

The Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Sir Adrian Fulford as the new Chair of the Security Vetting Appeals Panel, with effect from 1 July 2023 for a period of four years. He will replace Dame Heather Hallett who has had to vacate the role to Chair the Covid-19 Inquiry.

Sir Adrian was made a Recorder of the Crown Court in 1995 (reappointed in 2001). He became a High Court judge on 21 November 2002 and was appointed to the King’s Bench Division.

He became a judge of the International Criminal Court in 2003, but continued his work at the High Court, presiding over a number of high-profile cases. He was elected to serve as one of the 18 judges of the International Criminal Court in 2003 for a term of 9 years, and was assigned to the Trial Division.

He was appointed as a Lord Justice of Appeal on 10 May 2013. Sir Adrian Fulford was appointed Senior Presiding Judge for England and Wales on 1 January 2016.