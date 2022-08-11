PM appoints an Interim Chair of Senior Salaries Review Body
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Ms Pippa Lambert as the Interim Chair of the Senior Salaries Review Body.
Ms Pippa Lambert has been appointed as the Interim Chair to the Senior Salaries Review Body. The SSRB provides independent advice to the Prime Minister and senior ministers on the pay of many of the nation’s top public servants. The appointment is for 12 months ending on 27 July 2023.
Pippa Lambert was Global Head of HR for the Deutsche Bank, with responsibility for the Bank’s worldwide Human Resources organisation from 2013-2020. Previous roles include Director of Global Reward at the Royal Bank of Scotland from 2011-2013 and Global Head of Reward at Deutsche Bank from 2005-2011. She is currently a trustee for Breast Cancer Haven and a member of the Aviva Board.