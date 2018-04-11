PM announces £70 million to transform Birmingham stadium for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Prime Minister Theresa May will today announce that £70 million of investment will be earmarked to transform Alexander Stadium into a world-class athletics venue for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The stadium will host athletes from across the Commonwealth competing in track and field, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.

The Prime Minister, whose visit comes as Birmingham gets ready to take on the baton from the Gold Coast at the closing of the Commonwealth Games this Sunday, will announce the investment while visiting Alexander Stadium, where she will meet young athletes hoping to be the stars of future Games.

Prime Minister Theresa May said:

Birmingham’s dynamism, diversity and ambition capture exactly what it is to be part of the Commonwealth and I’m sure that in four years’ time, the people of this city will host an incredible event which showcases the very best of Britain to the world. The investment I am announcing today will transform the stadium into a state-of-the-art facility benefitting the local community and the region well beyond 2022.

Birmingham was awarded the right to host the Commonwealth Games last year after the city impressed the Commonwealth Games Federation with its ambitious bid to create a lasting sporting legacy with its focus on inspiring young people and celebrating the diversity of the Commonwealth.

Plans are underway for Alexander Stadium’s capacity to increase from 12,700 to 40,000 in time for the Commonwealth Games, and to retain 20,000 permanent seats after the event.

The revamped stadium will also include new community sports facilities within the new stand, a permanent warm-up track and a new conference meeting space created to host business and cultural events after the Games.