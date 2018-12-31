PM: 2019 will start a new chapter for Britain

PM Theresa May New Year message

In a video message to the country on New Year’s Day, Prime Minister Theresa May said:

New Year is a time to look ahead and in 2019 the UK will start a new chapter. The Brexit deal I have negotiated delivers on the vote of the British people and in the next few weeks MPs will have an important decision to make. If Parliament backs a deal, Britain can turn a corner. The referendum in 2016 was divisive but we all want the best for our country and 2019 can be the year we put our differences aside and move forward together, into a strong new relationship with our European neighbours and out into the world as a globally trading nation.

The PM will also say that while Brexit is important, there are other significant issues to focus on, reflecting on the achievements of 2018 and looking ahead with optimism.

She said: