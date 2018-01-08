Ploughshare to commercialise technologies from the Centre for Applied Science and Technology

Ploughshare is the UK’s leading defence and security technology transfer company with responsibility for the technology transfer of early stage research and intellectual property from the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ).

This new agreement gives Ploughshare access to inventions from CAST which will allow industry to secure licences and benefit from world leading technology developed by the Home Office. The initial phase has already begun with three technologies under evaluation for commercialisation.

James Kirby, Ploughshare CEO, commented:

This work extends our reach into wider government and builds upon an agreement signed earlier this year to provide commercialisation services to the MOD Intellectual Property Rights Group, as well as our existing relationship with the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory ( Dstl ). We look forward to supporting CAST in helping it to exploit their intellectual property to benefit both the UK government and industry.

Andy Bell, Head of CAST , added:

This agreement brings advantages to both CAST and its scientists by making our world-leading technologies more widely available and gives us the opportunity to further contribute to UK prosperity. It is also another demonstration of how we are already successfully working with Dstl ahead of CAST ’s integration next year.

Ploughshare will incorporate the new technologies into its established approach to industry to develop commercial licensing arrangements and the creation of spin-out companies.