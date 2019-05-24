Planning Inspectorate achieves Silver at Mind’s Workplace Wellbeing Awards

The Planning Inspectorate was one of 106 organisations to take part in Mind’s third annual Workplace Wellbeing Index, and was recognised with a Silver, meaning they are achieving impact within their workplace.

Mind’s Workplace Wellbeing Index is a benchmark of best policy and practice, celebrating the good work employers are doing to promote and support positive mental health, and providing key recommendations on the specific areas where there is room to improve.

The event took place at the Ham Yard Hotel in Central London. The ceremony was hosted by TV Presenter and Mind Ambassador Anna Williamson.

Mental health problems are common among employees. Mind surveyed more than 44,000 employees across the 106 employers participating in the awards and found that 7 in 10 had experienced a mental health problem in their lives, with over one in two (53 per cent) affected by poor mental health in their current workplace.

Emma Mamo, Head of Workplace Wellbeing at Mind, said:

“Every employer depends on having a healthy and productive workforce – valued and supported employees are far more likely to deliver the best outcomes for your organisation. That’s why we’re delighted to recognise and celebrate employers making mental health a priority for their organisation through our Workplace Wellbeing Awards.

This year, we’ve been overwhelmed to see so much good practice right across the board, from each and every one of the 106 diverse employers to take part. The Awards event provided an opportunity to recognise those forward-thinking employers who are at the cutting edge when it comes to investing in their staff wellbeing, and in turn getting the best outcomes for their business.”