Press release
Planned Israeli settlement: statement by Minister for Middle East
Minister for the Middle East Alistair Burt issued the following statement on plans for a new settlement in the West Bank - Havat Gilad
Minister Burt said:
The UK strongly condemns the Israeli government’s decision to establish a second new settlement deep in the West Bank in less than a year. These plans could involve the retroactive ‘legalisation’ of the outpost of Havat Gilad.
Settlements are illegal under international law and undermine the physical viability of the two-state solution. We call on both parties to refrain from actions which make peace more difficult.
Further information
- Follow Minister Burt on Twitter @AlistairBurtUK
-
Follow the Foreign Office on Twitter @foreignoffice and Facebook
- Follow the Foreign Office on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn
Media enquiries
For journalists
Email newsdesk@fco.gov.uk
Newsdesk 020 7008 3100