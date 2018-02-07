Press release

Planned Israeli settlement: statement by Minister for Middle East

Minister for the Middle East Alistair Burt issued the following statement on plans for a new settlement in the West Bank - Havat Gilad

Published 7 February 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
placeholder

Minister Burt said:

The UK strongly condemns the Israeli government’s decision to establish a second new settlement deep in the West Bank in less than a year. These plans could involve the retroactive ‘legalisation’ of the outpost of Havat Gilad.

Settlements are illegal under international law and undermine the physical viability of the two-state solution. We call on both parties to refrain from actions which make peace more difficult.

Further information

Media enquiries

For journalists

Published 7 February 2018