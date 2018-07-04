News story
PHE statement on incident in Amesbury
Latest information on Public Health England’s involvement in major incident declared in Amesbury.
Last night (3 July 2018) Wiltshire Police and partners declared a major incident in connection with 2 people who fell ill in Amesbury.
Public Health England is working closely with both national government and local services to respond to this incident.
Mike Wade, Deputy Director of Health Protection in the South-West, said:
Our current advice, based on the number of casualties affected, is that it is not believed that there is a significant health risk to the wider public. We will keep this assessment under constant review as further information becomes known.