Peter Wilson appointed Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister
The Cabinet Secretary, with the approval of the Prime Minister, has today announced Peter Wilson as the new Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister.
Mr Wilson, who is currently Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Brazil, will begin his role at Number 10 on Monday. He replaces Martin Reynolds, who will return to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.
Notes to Editors
- Mr Wilson has been HM Ambassador to Brazil since January 2021.
- His career in government has included roles as HM Ambassador to the Netherlands and as Second Ambassador to the United Nations in New York.
- He also spent over a decade working on Asia policy in Beijing, Islamabad and London earlier in his career.