Personal Independence Payment customer journey films

As part of the government’s commitment to continuously improving our services, today (26 April 2018) the Department for Work and Pensions has launched 5 short videos to help give people an overview of the process of claiming Personal Independence Payment ( PIP ).

The videos offer more choice to people who may prefer to consume information about PIP through online channels, as and when they want it.

The films aim to support claimants at each stage of the PIP claim. They provide a clear and simple overview of the process – so that people understand what to expect at each step of the way and what they need to do when making a claim.

Each can be watched as a standalone film or together in sequence. So, whether someone is thinking about making a claim for PIP and wants to find out more before they decide, or if they need some more information about how long things may take and what they need to do next, the films can provide guidance.

These videos are in addition to the range of support going through the claims process, such as GOV.UK information and the PIP Enquiry phone line on 0800 121 4433.

What the videos are about

1. Is PIP for you or someone you know?

This film focuses on the steps before the claim and an overview of who might be eligible.

2. Claiming PIP

This film looks at the claim process – making the initial telephone call, when you should get the form and how long you have to complete it.

3. Supporting information for PIP

This film focuses on the supporting information you should include with your claim and why it’s important.

4. The face-to- face assessment

This film gives an overview of what to expect if you are asked to attend a face-to-face assessment with an independent, qualified health professional.

5. The PIP decision – key things to know

This film focuses on when a claimant has received a PIP decision letter. It also outlines the importance of reporting any changes in circumstances so that we can ensure the level of benefit they are getting is still right.

