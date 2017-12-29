Permanent Secretaries knighted in New Year’s Honours

They join a number of current and former Home Office staff who have received honours this year.

Sir Philip joined the Home Office in April 2017 after five years as Permanent Secretary at the Department for Transport. He previously worked at the then Department for Business, Innovation and Skills, Ofcom, HM Treasury and in the private sector for Morgan Stanley. In April 2015, Sir Philip became the Civil Service Disability Champion.

Sir Mark led the Home Office for over four years until he was appointed by the Prime Minister to be the National Security Adviser in April 2017. Prior to joining the Home Office he held a number of high-profile roles at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, serving as British Ambassador to Afghanistan and the Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Also receiving a knighthood is the department’s former Chief Scientific Adviser, Professor Sir Bernard Silverman FRS. He took up his post in April 2010 providing scientific advice and support to three Home Secretaries and their ministers across the full range of Home Office policy areas. Prior to joining the Home Office he undertook work for a number of other government departments and public bodies, and has had a distinguished career in academia as a statistician.

A further 19 current and former Home Office employees have received honours.

Responding to the news, Sir Philip Rutnam said:

Congratulations to all those at the Home Office who have been recognised. It is a testament to their significant contribution to the department and their ongoing commitment to keeping our citizens safe and our borders secure. I am deeply honoured and humbled to be included among those honoured. The award reflects the outstanding support and collaboration of colleagues throughout my career in the Civil Service.

Full list of honours for current and former Home Office employees

Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath

Philip Rutnam, Permanent Secretary. For public service.

Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George

Mark Sedwill, National Security Adviser, Lately Permanent Secretary. For services to UK national security.

Knight Bachelor

Professor Bernard Silverman, Lately Chief Scientific Adviser. For public service and services to science.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Nick Drinkal, Deputy Director, Border Force. For services to border security in Calais and Dunkirk.

Stephen Lamb, Lately Director of Returns Preparation, Immigration Enforcement. For services to improving immigration systems.

Bernard Lane, Tackling Crime Unit, Crime, Policing and Fire Group. For services to community safety and reducing crime.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Claire Chippington, Deputy Director, Border Force. For services to border security.

Gail Crouchman, Border Force. For services to border security and prevention of modern slavery.

Karyn Dunning, Head of Detained Casework, Immigration Enforcement. For services to asylum and humanitarian operations.

Julia Farman, Head of the European Intake Unit, UK Visas and Immigration. For public service.

Mark Jefferson, Lately National Deep Rummage Team Immingham, Border Force North Region. For public service.

Adrian Treharne, Capabilities and Resources. For services to people with disabilities in the public and charitable sectors.

British Empire Medal (BEM)