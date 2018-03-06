Penny Mordaunt's statement on Eastern Ghouta

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said:

I am appalled that yesterday’s joint aid convoy into Eastern Ghouta was forced to halt its critical life-saving work because of continued airstrikes in civilian areas by the Asad regime.

Yesterday’s incomprehensible actions by this brutal dictator, removing over 70% of everyday medical supplies for innocent families including vital insulin and dialysis equipment, serves purely to inflict as much misery as possible onto the Syrian people.

These actions have needlessly put thousands of lives at risk – some of those trapped and in need of urgent medical care will die unless all parties, including Russia, respect the 30-day ceasefire in Syria and allow unrestricted humanitarian access and the evacuation of the critically sick and wounded.