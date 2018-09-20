PCA MRO Questionnaire

Access the MRO questionnaire here

The PCA is keen to gather tenants’ experiences of how the MRO procedure is being implemented in practice and whether tenants feel that they have a genuine choice in deciding whether staying tied or going free of tie is best for them and their business.

Responses will be used to inform the PCA’s regulatory functions only and will not be referred for arbitration. However, completing the questionnaire will not affect any existing or future right to refer any Pubs Code-related dispute to the PCA for arbitration.

All responses will be treated in confidence in accordance with data protection requirements and the PCA privacy policy. Further information can be found at www.gov.uk/pca.

Hard copies of the questionnaire are also being distributed to tenants, on the PCA’s behalf, via their pub company.

Please direct all questions relating to the questionnaire, to intelligence@pubscodeadjudicator.gov.uk or call the PCA enquiry line on 0800 528 8080.