Patent fee changes on 6 April 2018

Patent fees are changing on 6 April 2018.

This follows consultations on the statutory patent fees changes in 2017.

There are new fees for patent applications and patents, and new fees for lengthy applications.

The changes will:

help us maintain high quality, efficient services for our customers

ensure that the IPO maintains a competitive fee structure

improve cost recovery for the services we provide

continue to meet the bulk of IPO patent granting costs through renewal fees

Guidance for business setting out the detail and how the new fees work in practice is available.