News story
Patent fee changes on 6 April 2018
Changes to UK patents fees are coming into force this Friday, 6 April 2018.
Patent fees are changing on 6 April 2018.
This follows consultations on the statutory patent fees changes in 2017.
There are new fees for patent applications and patents, and new fees for lengthy applications.
The changes will:
-
help us maintain high quality, efficient services for our customers
-
ensure that the IPO maintains a competitive fee structure
-
improve cost recovery for the services we provide
-
continue to meet the bulk of IPO patent granting costs through renewal fees
Guidance for business setting out the detail and how the new fees work in practice is available.
Published 3 April 2018