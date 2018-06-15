Passenger trapped in tram door and dragged a short distance at Bury

At around 13:33 hrs on 30 May 2018, a passenger was dragged by a tram after his hand became trapped in the closed doors of the rear vehicle. The departing tram stopped in the platform after moving about 15 metres. The driver reopened the doors and the passenger boarded the tram.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.