Passenger train striking rail left obstructing the line at Cradlehall

At about 09:47 hrs on 25 February 2018, a passenger train travelling at about 53 mph (85 km/h) struck the end of a 129 metre length of rail that was lying partially over the line. The rail was knocked clear and no significant damage was caused to the train. The rail had been left in this position following earlier engineering work.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.

Following this accident, we have also issued urgent safety advice on the safety of lines after engineering work.