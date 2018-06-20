News story

Passenger train derailment at Clogwyn-y-Gwin South foot crossing

Passenger train derailment at Clogwyn-y-Gwin South foot crossing, Welsh Highland Railway, 10 June 2018.

Published 20 June 2018
Rail Accident Investigation Branch
The derailed locomotive after coaches had been removed (image courtesy of the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways)
At around 12:30 hrs on 10 June 2018, the leading wheelset of Garratt locomotive No.143, hauling nine coaches carrying 74 passengers and seven members of staff, derailed following a suspension failure. There were no injuries but minor damage to the locomotive and infrastructure.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.

