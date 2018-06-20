Passenger train derailment at Clogwyn-y-Gwin South foot crossing

At around 12:30 hrs on 10 June 2018, the leading wheelset of Garratt locomotive No.143, hauling nine coaches carrying 74 passengers and seven members of staff, derailed following a suspension failure. There were no injuries but minor damage to the locomotive and infrastructure.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.