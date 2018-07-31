Passenger injury following tram overspeeding at Middlewood Road

At around 15:58 hrs on 19 July 2018, a tram passed through a curve approaching Middlewood Road Terminus at about 23 mph (37 km/h), 13 mph (21 km/h) over the speed limit. The tram’s motion through the curve and the subsequent braking caused a passenger to be thrown across the tram and to strike a door. The passenger was injured and part of the door mechanism was broken causing the door to come open.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.