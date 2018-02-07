Partnership working to tackle fraud

DBS has been made aware that a number of people have been targeted by fraudsters asking them to pay upfront for DBS certificates that never materialised.

Dr Sue Smith, Director of Safeguarding, Strategy and Quality at the DBS said:

This sort of scam can be really distressing to those involved and we are keen to do all we can to prevent it. We will be working closely with colleagues in SAFER Jobs to raise awareness of the issue and advising people where to go for more support.

SAFER Jobs is a not-for-profit organisation set up by the Metropolitan Police to raise awareness and combat criminal activities that may be attempted on those seeking a job.

Keith Rosser, Chair of SAFER Jobs, said:

Recruitment fraud takes many guises including paying for background checks, identity theft, premium rate phone interview scams, and even human trafficking and modern slavery. The public can fall for fake jobs advertised online or they can even be ‘head-hunted’ by criminals finding their profiles or CVs online. We are proud of the impact we have had so far but there is still so much more to do to prevent job seekers from falling victim to fraudsters. It is great to be working with the DBS to help raise awareness of the issue and help reduce the number of people falling victim to this crime.

The DBS issue around 4 million certificates every year. The type of role you apply for will determine the level of DBS check you are eligible to have carried out. The following are the three types of checks available:

Basic Check: This is suitable for any role. The certificate will show any unspent cautions and convictions under the terms of the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974

Standard Check: This is suitable for certain trusted roles such as security guards. The certificate shows both spent and unspent convictions, cautions, reprimands and warnings that are held on the Police National Computer

Enhanced Check: This is suitable for people working with children and vulnerable adults. These certificates show the same information as the Standard but with the addition of further relevant information from the Police. They can in some cases also show if a person is on one of the DBS Barred lists

Applicants can only request a Basic Check to be carried out on themselves. For a Standard or Enhanced criminal records check they need to get an application form from the employer who asked them for a DBS check. This would then be submitted to the DBS by an organisation registered to do so. The certificate would then be issued to the individual and it would be up to them to share the information with their potential employer. They can however, request a Basic check.

Dr Smith added:

If anyone is concerned that they are being asked unnecessarily for a DBS check or that the person requesting a check may not be a legitimate organisation, especially if they are asking for money, then they should get in touch with us or SAFER Jobs to discuss their concerns. It is also worth remembering that if you are applying for a volunteer position we process you application for free.

For more information or to raise a concern visit www.safer-jobs.com or contact DBS Customer Services via email customerservices@dbs.gsi.gov.uk or call the DBS helpline on 03000 200 190 or for Welsh speakers 03000 200 191.