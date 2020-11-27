Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: MHRA statement confirming letter received

MHRA Chief Executive Dr June Raine said:

“We are pleased to have received the letter from the Department of Health and Social Care requesting review of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

“Our job will be to rigorously assess the latest data and evidence to be submitted of the vaccine’s safety, quality and effectiveness.

“We will seek advice from the Government’s independent advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines. The Commission will critically assess the data too before advising the UK government on the safety, quality and effectiveness of any potential vaccine.”

“The safety of the public will always come first. Our role is to work to the highest standards and safety is our watch word.”