As part of the commitment to provide assistance to veterans affected by legacy investigation or Inquest processes, Veterans UK and its Veterans Welfare Service are available to help any veteran, their family or dependants.

Veterans Welfare Service

The Veterans Welfare Service ( VWS ) is committed to enhancing the quality of life for veterans and beneficiaries of Veterans UK pensions and compensation schemes, and all their dependants.

What we do

We provide support to enable the seamless transition from service to civilian life, assist bereaved families or respond to life events that present welfare needs. We achieve this by facilitating access to all appropriate services.

How we can help

The VWS team can offer 1-2-1help and guidance through either telephone contact or via a visiting service from a network of Welfare Managers located across the UK .

For those veterans contacted in connection with an operational legacy or inquest matter, who feel they may benefit from support or advice, Veterans UK would be able to assist, allocating a Veterans Welfare Service welfare manager to make contact and provide appropriate advice, information and support.

The welfare manger cannot provide legal advice or additional financial support but will be able to provide details of appropriate avenues of help available and assist the veteran or their family to access those services. This will include support from MOD / defence from a legal perspective, advise about the army operational legacy team, army legal aid team and facilitate access to appropriate Regimental HQ support.

The welfare manager will also be able to maintain a contact with the veteran and their family throughout the proceedings for as long as is required.

Further Information for veterans

Additional detail about support from MOD in connection with Operational Legacy Investigations and Inquests, can be found at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/operational-legacy-investigations-and-inquests-help-for-veterans.

The Veterans Welfare Service has 4 Veterans Welfare Centres, providing advice and support across the UK .

Centurion (London, SE and SW England) Tel 02392 702232 Email:veterans-uk-vws-south@mod.gov.uk

Kidderminster (South and Central Wales, Midlands and East England) Tel 01562 825527 Email: veterans-uk-vws-wales-mid@mod.gov.uk

Norcross VWC ( NW England, Yorkshire and Humber, North Wales and IOM ) Tel 01253 333494 Email: veterans-uk-vws-north@mod.gov.uk

Glasgow (Scotland, NE England, NI and ROI ) Tel 0141 2242709 Email: veterans-uk-vws-scot-ni@mod.gov.uk

Veterans UK can also be reached via the Veterans UK Helpline