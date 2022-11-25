Operational Honours and Awards List recognises Armed Forces personnel for outstanding service

Recipients have all shown courage and dedication while on operations, from Operation Kipion in the Middle East to United Nations peacekeeping missions in Africa.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

I am thrilled to see such an impressive range of awards in the list, demonstrating some truly remarkable acts of courage and dedication.

The UK is involved in pivotal operations across the globe, and it is absolutely vital that we have the best talent available to ensure their continued success. Again, the list confirms that we do.

Congratulations to the brilliant service men and women who have received an award.

Minister of State Baroness Goldie said:

It is a privilege to see at first hand the calibre of our people in Defence, and the exceptional work they do to keep this country safe. The Operational Honours and Awards List is a testament to their dedication, talent and bravery.

I would like to congratulate these brilliant men and women, who time and time again demonstrate why we should be proud of our Armed Forces.

From the Army, Sergeant Adam Humphreys of 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards has received a Mention in Dispatches (MiD) for demonstrating tremendous bravery while on United Nations peacekeeping operations in Mali, including for his actions on two different occasions that led to the detention of armed men and the seizure of weapons. On another occasion, his actions contributed to saving the lives of two soldiers when their patrol was engaged with machine gun fire. His courage demonstrated the resolve of the United Nation’s peacekeepers and strengthened the reputation of the British Army among international allies.

Sergeant Adam Humphreys said:

My troop was out on patrol when we came across two armed men near a river. When they saw us, they fled, so we searched the area to see if we could find them. I found one of them hidden in the water and detained him.

I was really surprised, to be honest, and very proud. I was just doing my job and although I never expected this award, it is a great honour.

Other awards for Army personnel include a Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service (QCVS) for Acting Corporal Stefan Cole, who saved the life of a civilian suffering from heat stress by winching them to safety in the Brunei rainforest under extremely difficult circumstances, while Lance Corporal Fraser Gee has been awarded a Queen’s Commendation for Bravery (QCB) for providing first-aid to casualties of a road traffic accident and rescuing an elderly civilian from one of the vehicles at risk of catching fire.

From the Royal Navy, Rear Admiral Stephen Moorhouse OBE has been awarded a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE). As commander of last year’s Carrier Strike Group during the UK’s inaugural operational deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth, he was responsible for its leadership, planning and execution. Commodore Moorhouse led 3,500 personnel from across all three services, the Civil Service and international partners.

Rear Admiral Stephen Moorhouse said:

Receiving this national recognition is humbling and I feel incredibly privileged.

However, none of the successes we saw during the Carrier Strike Group’s inaugural deployment would have been possible without the truly exceptional commitment from the nearly 3,500 men and women who deployed with the Strike Group at the height of Covid.

Their professionalism, dedication, and resilience along with the unwavering support of our families underpinned all that we achieved.

Commander Claire Thompson, Commanding Officer of HMS Montrose, has been awarded an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her role while deployed on Operation Kipion; the UK’s long-standing maritime presence in the Arabian Gulf and the Indian Ocean to promoting peace and stability in the region, as well as ensuring the safe passage of trade vessels. Commander Thompson delivered significant tactical, operational and strategic effect during her four-month deployment, including the Royal Navy’s first weapon interdiction operation in theatre, resulting in the successful seizure of illicit weapons.

Commander Claire Thompson said:

I feel hugely privileged and extremely humbled by the news that I have been awarded an OBE.

It is an incredible honour, and for me this award represents each and every one of my ship’s company and their hard work, professionalism and dedication whilst deployed on operations over significant periods of the last year.

The success of HMS Montrose over that period is well documented but the selfless commitment of the men and women who serve in her must be highlighted as without them none of that success is possible.

From the Royal Air Force, Warrant Officer Kevin Jones has been awarded a QCVS for his leading role in the recovery of an F-35B Lightning, which had crashed into the Mediterranean Sea and settled 2000 metres below the surface. Warrant Officer Jones displayed exceptional leadership in what was a hugely complex operation, being responsible for the planning and execution of all activity once the wreckage had been recovered.

Warrant Officer Kevin Jones said:

I am extremely humbled to receive this award, both for myself and on behalf of the Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron team that deployed in support of Operation Prowling.

I believe the recovery of the F35B from the Mediterranean Sea to be the most complex aircraft recovery of modern times, of which I am immensely proud to have been a part of.

It amazes me what can be achieved and this operation has definitely been a highlight of my career.

Three other Royal Air Force personnel were recognised with awards.

