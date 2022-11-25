Operational Honours and Awards List November 2022
The latest Operational Honours and Awards List has been announced recognising the bravery, commitment, and commendable service of Armed Forces personnel.
The recipients have all shown outstanding courage and dedication while on operations.
The full list is below:
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Commodore (now Rear Admiral) Stephen Mark Richard MOORHOUSE, OBE, Royal Navy
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Commander Claire Fiona THOMPSON, Royal Navy
Lieutenant Colonel William James MEDDINGS, The Royal Anglian Regiment
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Chief Petty Officer Logistician (Supply Chain) Laura PERRY, Royal Navy
Warrant Officer Class 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Clint WHEELER, Royal Navy
Major Benjamin Sean Costello ATTRELL, Corps of Royal Engineers
Major Steven John HOWARD, Army Air Corps
Squadron Leader Jonathan Jack EDDISON, Royal Air Force
Flight Lieutenant Victoria Grace KELLAGHER, Royal Air Force
Mention in Despatches (MID)
Sergeant Adam James HUMPHREYS, 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards
Queen’s Commendation for Bravery (QCB)
Lance Corporal (now Retired) Fraser Alan Duncan GEE, Royal Tank Regiment
Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service (QCVS)
Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Electronic Warfare) Timothy Stephen DODGE, Royal Navy
Lieutenant Commander Alexandra Katherine HARRIS, Royal Navy
Leading Warfare Specialist (Underwater Warfare) Jake Ryan HOBDAY, Royal Navy
Warrant Officer Class 1 Engineering Technician (Communications and Information Systems) Christopher ROBBINS, Royal Navy
Staff Sergeant (now Warrant Officer Class 2) Meghann Kylie BRADBURY, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
Captain Andrew Robert MACBETH, Royal Tank Regiment
Corporal (now Acting Sergeant) Toyah Louise PALMER, Intelligence Corps
Captain Helena Katheryn RICHARDSON, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Acting Warrant Officer Kevin Edward JONES, Royal Air Force
Flight Lieutenant Graeme John RITCHIE, Royal Air Force
Acting Corporal Stefan COLE, Royal Army Medical Corps