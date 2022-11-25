News story

Operational Honours and Awards List November 2022

25 November 2022

The latest Operational Honours and Awards List has been announced recognising the bravery, commitment, and commendable service of Armed Forces personnel.

The recipients have all shown outstanding courage and dedication while on operations.

The full list is below:

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Commodore (now Rear Admiral) Stephen Mark Richard MOORHOUSE, OBE, Royal Navy

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Commander Claire Fiona THOMPSON, Royal Navy

Lieutenant Colonel William James MEDDINGS, The Royal Anglian Regiment

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Chief Petty Officer Logistician (Supply Chain) Laura PERRY, Royal Navy

Warrant Officer Class 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Clint WHEELER, Royal Navy

Major Benjamin Sean Costello ATTRELL, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Steven John HOWARD, Army Air Corps

Squadron Leader Jonathan Jack EDDISON, Royal Air Force

Flight Lieutenant Victoria Grace KELLAGHER, Royal Air Force

Mention in Despatches (MID)

Sergeant Adam James HUMPHREYS, 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards

Queen’s Commendation for Bravery (QCB)

Lance Corporal (now Retired) Fraser Alan Duncan GEE, Royal Tank Regiment

Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service (QCVS)

Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Electronic Warfare) Timothy Stephen DODGE, Royal Navy

Lieutenant Commander Alexandra Katherine HARRIS, Royal Navy

Leading Warfare Specialist (Underwater Warfare) Jake Ryan HOBDAY, Royal Navy

Warrant Officer Class 1 Engineering Technician (Communications and Information Systems) Christopher ROBBINS, Royal Navy

Staff Sergeant (now Warrant Officer Class 2) Meghann Kylie BRADBURY, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

Captain Andrew Robert MACBETH, Royal Tank Regiment

Corporal (now Acting Sergeant) Toyah Louise PALMER, Intelligence Corps

Captain Helena Katheryn RICHARDSON, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Acting Warrant Officer Kevin Edward JONES, Royal Air Force

Flight Lieutenant Graeme John RITCHIE, Royal Air Force

Acting Corporal Stefan COLE, Royal Army Medical Corps

